WrestlingInc.com

Big Change To The WWE Title Match At Fastlane

By Marc Middleton | February 08, 2018

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has announced that the WWE Title at Fastlane will now be a Fatal 4 Way.

The winner of next week's Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match will go on to join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the title match at Fastlane.

Below are comments from AJ and Shane:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Superstar Savings End Today!

Most Popular

Back To Top