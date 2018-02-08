Big Change To The WWE Title Match At Fastlane

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has announced that the WWE Title at Fastlane will now be a Fatal 4 Way.
The winner of next week's Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match will go on to join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the title match at Fastlane.
Below are comments from AJ and Shane:
An unexpected end to #SDLive with a triple threat match made for #WWEFastlane...I'm going to make a bit more interesting.— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) February 8, 2018
Next week: @BaronCorbinWWE vs. @HEELZiggler. The winner is added to the match and makes it a #Fatal4Way for the @WWE title.
Swell.— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 8, 2018
Line 'em up. I'm gonna knock them down. #WWEFastlane https://t.co/Hz9xPu4dmo