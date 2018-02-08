Updated WWE Network Subscription Count And Q1 2018 Projection

WWE revealed today that the company had 1.47 million paid WWE Network subscribers as of the end of 2017. While this represents a drop of 3% from Q3 2017, it is in line with what they projected during last quarter's earnings call. Of those paid subscribers, 1.06 million are in the United States with 0.41 million being international.

The Network also had 76,000 free subscribers, bringing the total subscriber count to 1.53 million at the end of 2017.

WWE is projecting average paid Network subscriptions to rise to 1.53 million, an increase of 4% from the last quarter. It was noted on today's earning call that they are projecting 3% growth in Network subscriptions from year-to-year.