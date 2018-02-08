Serena Deeb Reveals New WWE Role, Miz And Maryse Reality Show Update, New WWE Book Cover (Photo)

- Serena Deeb is back with WWE as a Women's coach at the WWE Performance Center. Deeb, 31, had worked for WWE from 2009 through 2010. During that time, she was a member of The Straight Edge Society with CM Punk and Luke Gallows. She returned to the company last year in the Mae Young Classic where she defeated Vanessa Borne in the first round before losing to Piper Niven in the second. In an interview with WWE.com, she said that her goal it to be teaching her own class at the Performance Center. She also was asked about her goals specifically as a teacher as someone who's just starting out as a coach.

"To really step up into this leadership role, which is a new thing for me," Deeb said. "I'm just looking forward to the set of challenges and rewards that are coming with this responsibility and getting to improve myself personally and professionally. I'm focused on how I can be a better person and a better coach. [I want] to give my best self to them so I can be a reflection of them and receive their best selves back. I think it's so important for the individual, regardless of the role you're in, to always be mindful of where you're at and always take your self-inventory so you can garner the best side of them as well."

- On today's WWE earnings call, it was revealed that the upcoming reality TV show for The Miz and wife Maryse, Miz & Mrs., will premiere this summer. The six-episode, half-hour docuseries will feature the married couple as parents for the first time. They are expecting a baby girl on April 6th, two days before WrestleMania 34.

See Also Ryback Thinks The Miz Is One Of The Best Natural Wrestlers Of All Time

- Below is the cover and synopsis of "WWE Ultimate Superstar Guide, 2nd Edition", which features page-by-page profiles of more than 200 WWE Superstars past and present and is packed with facts, trivia, and behind-the-scenes information. It is set to release on March 6th, 2018. We had posted the cover on our official Facebook page at facebook.com/WrestlingINC, please take a quick second to like us on Facebook using the button below.