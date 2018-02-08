John Cena Talks Highs And Lows With Nikki Bella Relationship And If Wedding Is Still On

Yesterday, John Cena made an appearance on TODAY to talk about his relationship with Nikki Bella after fans saw the trailer for season 3 of Total Bellas where Nikki - while crying - wondered if the wedding was off. The couple began dating in 2012 and most wrestling fans will remember Cena proposing to Nikki at WrestleMania 33 after they defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match.

In the video above, Cena was asked about the season 3 trailer and where things currently stood with Nikki.

"I think in relationships you have highs and lows and that was an extreme low," Cena admitted. "You either have two choices: you either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. And we're gonna move forward and try to work through it."

Being a real low for the couple, Cena spoke about how initially he didn't want it shown on Total Bellas, but Nikki and Brie had their reasons for airing both the good and the bad.

"Yes [I didn't want it shown], and that is my first instinct, but what I admire about Nicole and Brianna is they want to document their lives because they see how it helps people," Cena responded. "A lot of the stories that they've been so open with sharing, they'll meet people on the streets and they's say, 'You know I went through something similar and you genuinely helped me with that.' So, this is a tough moment for both of us and it was really cruddy to be in that moment and have people around you. But at the same time if someone can watch it, maybe helps them in their journey, then I guess that's a good reason to capture it."

Just last month, the couple held their engagement party and Cena was asked directly if the wedding was still on. He didn't really say yes or no, but they are still working on things.

"Like I said, we both have some work to do and we're genuinely trying our best to work through it," Cena said. "So, I'm very happy to say that it's a situation that we're working through. We haven't yet jumped ship."

See Also John Cena Responds To Fans Missing The Attitude Era

Ultimately, with Valentine's Day coming up Cena wanted to let others know if they care about their significant other to find a way to work it out.

"The underlying theme here, guys and gals - especially with Valentine's day coming up - don't give up. If it's something that's really genuinely that meaningful to you, you will find a way to make it work. And I am determined - through thick and thin - to find a way to make it work."

After WrestleMania 33, Nikki took some time away from wrestling, but made an appearance in January at the Women's Royal Rumble. She was runner-up after being eliminated by Asuka. Cena is currently scheduled to be in the Elimination Chamber match on February 25, which will determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

You can see the full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TODAY with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

damien demento contributed to this article.