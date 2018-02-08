Dolph Ziggler Attempts To Explain His WWE Departure Storyline?

As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced this morning that the WWE Title bout at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will now be a Fatal 4 Way. The winner of next week's Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match on SmackDown Live will go on to join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the match.

Ziggler won the U.S. Championship at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view last December. On the next episode of SmackDown Live, Ziggler vacated the title and said that the fans didn't deserve him before placing the belt in the middle of the ring and walking away. To sell the storyline, Ziggler was removed from all live events following the angle.

Ziggler inexplicably returned at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late January as the 30th entrant, only to be thrown out two minutes later by Finn Balor. He hadn't been mentioned on WWE television since until this past Tuesday, where he was announced to face Corbin on next week's show.

Ziggler took to Twitter today to seemingly explain the storyline, stating that his agent "finally returned" Shane McMahon's calls and that McMahon had agreed to his WrestleMania implications, as seen below: