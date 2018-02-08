James Ellsworth Facing Former WWE Diva, NFL Player Draws 'What?' Chant During Crazy Speech, 2K18

- Above are ten championship celebrations from WWE 2K18. The video includes: John Cena, The Rock picking up the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, and New Day claiming the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

- Big Time Wrestling will be holding an event in Altoona, Pennsylvania on March 30 where James Ellsworth will face Emma in an intergender match. Released by WWE in October, Emma began working indie promotions last weekend. Back in December, Ellsworth wrote out a list of women he'd like to face and Emma was the first one on it.

RT this and let these chicks know, I made a list and I checked it twice.....#Duh pic.twitter.com/3yjQLJJ93W — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) December 12, 2017

- Today, the Philadelphia Eagles had a parade celebration for their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday. Eagles Center Jason Kelce came dressed to party and ended up giving quite the speech about the team winning, despite all the negativity they received throughout the season. At one point the crowd started up a "What?" chant as Kelce rattled off things players were told they couldn't do well, which you can see below. Also below is his full speech, just a note it does contain graphic language.