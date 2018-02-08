Austin Aries Reveals Impact Contract Status, MLW Tonight, News On Impact Pay Issues, Jessie Godderz

- Former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz made a surprise cameo on Wednesday's premiere of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS. Godderz first appeared on the hit primetime series back in 2008 and has made appearances in nearly ever single season since. As seen in the video above at the 1:10 mark, Godderz flexed for the audience during a musical number on the premiere as former Big Brother houseguest Paul Abrahamian sang a song about him.

- Dave Meltzer noted in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that some Impact Wrestling talent are upset about the company paying them six weeks after an appearance, which includes indie dates booked by the company. Because Impact is booking them for their independent dates, they are forced to drop their bookings where they're paid the night of the appearance and are instead paid six weeks later.

- Wrestling Inc. was on hand for a media call today with new Impact World Champion Austin Aries. During the teleconference, Aries confirmed that he is not under a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling. He said that his deal is for a certain number of dates, and that there "aren't really any restrictions" regarding working for other companies. He said that he hopes that the relationship is beneficial so that continue to work together for years to come, but it's important for him to be able to be flexible with his schedule. He referred to his relationship with Impact as a partnership.

- Speaking of Aries, just a reminder that he will be facing ACH at tonight's MLW: Road to the World Championship event in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub. The show will also feature a lucha libre showcase match with CRASH Junior Heavyweight Champion Destino Negro (formally Black Boy) vs. MEGA Danger and the opening round of the MLW World Championship tournament with Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb, MVP vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Brody King and Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.