WrestlingInc.com

Hotel Named After Roman Reigns? (Photo), Goldberg Vs. Roman Reigns Animation, Shinsuke Nakamura Book

By Joshua Gagnon | February 08, 2018

- Above is a stop-motion action figure battle between Goldberg and Roman Reigns. The video also featured commentary by Corey Graves.

- Earlier today, VIZ Media announced they would be re-releasing Shinsuke Nakamura's autobiography (King of Strong Style: 1980-2004) in both physical and digital editions. Originally released in Japan in two paperback volumes, VIZ Media will be releasing it as one volume and in English for the first time. The book is due out this Summer.

Shinsuke Nakamura On Picking AJ Styles Over Brock Lesnar, Feeling At Home In WWE Now, Rumble Win
See Also
Shinsuke Nakamura On Picking AJ Styles Over Brock Lesnar, Feeling At Home In WWE Now, Rumble Win

- There's apparently a Hotel Roman Reigns in Duff Dunbar, India (h/t 411 Mania). You can check out a photo of it below that posted last night on our Facebook Page at facebook.com/WrestlingINC (photo credit Booking.com).

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Superstar Savings End Today!

Most Popular

Back To Top