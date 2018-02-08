Hotel Named After Roman Reigns? (Photo), Goldberg Vs. Roman Reigns Animation, Shinsuke Nakamura Book

- Above is a stop-motion action figure battle between Goldberg and Roman Reigns. The video also featured commentary by Corey Graves.

- Earlier today, VIZ Media announced they would be re-releasing Shinsuke Nakamura's autobiography (King of Strong Style: 1980-2004) in both physical and digital editions. Originally released in Japan in two paperback volumes, VIZ Media will be releasing it as one volume and in English for the first time. The book is due out this Summer.

Announcement: King of Strong Style: 1980-2014, a new autobiography from pro wrestler and MMA fighter Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN). Coming summer 2018. pic.twitter.com/rJDFng5pHr — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) February 8, 2018

- There's apparently a Hotel Roman Reigns in Duff Dunbar, India (h/t 411 Mania). You can check out a photo of it below that posted last night on our Facebook Page at facebook.com/WrestlingINC (photo credit Booking.com).