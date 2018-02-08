Edge spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Local Sports on Paige's neck injury that ended her WWE in-ring career, which WWE Star is the best actor, and his bucket list. Here are some of the highlights:

Paige's injury and comparing it to the neck injury that ended his WWE career:

"You know, I don't know. It is tough, because if that is the case, and she does have to retire… I haven't heard anything past the initial speculation… it is such a different case, because when I retired, I was 37. I had accomplished everything and then some I set out to do within that industry, so there wasn't anything else besides wanting to help some younger talent and teach them. That was what the next mode of my career was going to be. So it is a different scenario.

I guess all I can say, if that is the case, is she did a lot. She got a lot accomplished. She won the women's championship, and she stood out. You just try and focus on the positives instead of drawing on the negatives. That's really all you can do in that kind of situation. But I don't know if there's a magic elixir or the perfect sentence you can say to make that easier to swallow."

If John Cena or The Rock is a better actor:

"I guess it depends on what you're going for. I'll politically say it as that. How about Batista?"

What's left on his bucket list:

"I keep exploring what I'm doing now. The pod is fun, and I get to connect to my childhood best friend every week, no matter where I am. We get to catch up with some friends who we don't get to see all the time. Basically just bust each other's chops. I really want to explore different characters and see what the next character is. I mean, who knows what's next? But I would like [it] to be as challenging as this one has been. I don't want to take a step back. I just want to keep going forward and just see what there is out there and just try to keep honing my craft and my chops. More importantly than all of that is just trying to be the template that you want your little girls to see of what a man is. So between all of those, that should keep me pretty busy."

