ROH To Stream Honor Reigns Supreme For Free, NJPW Announces More Main Events, Bullet Club (Video)

- Above, Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll hype their upcoming main event match against The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) at tomorrow's Honor Reigns Supreme event.

- Speaking of Honor Reigns Surpreme, ROH just announced they will be streaming Friday's show (2/9) for free, beginning at 7pm ET on ROHWrestling.com, Facebook Live, and on the FITE app. Below is the partial card:

* Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia)

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Socal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scoprio Sky)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) - Non-Title Match

* Punishment Martinez vs. Flip Gordon

* Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor

Also appearing: Silas Young, The Briscoes, Kelly Klein, Deonna Purrazzo, and Mandy Leon.

- As NJPW gets ready for their first tour in Australia more main events have been announced for their shows. On February 17 in Melbourne it will be Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero vs. Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. On February 18 in Sydney it will be Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks and Cody. As noted, The Young Bucks will face Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii in the main event of their first show in Australia on February 16.

(Video courtesy of ROH)