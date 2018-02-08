How Much Is WWE Worth?, WWE Stock Dips After Hitting All Time High, WWE Fastlane Change, Total Divas

- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Shane McMahon turning the the WWE Title bout at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view into a Fatal 4 Way. The winner of next week's Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin match on SmackDown Live will go on to join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the match.

- Season 6 of Total Divas is now available on the WWE Network.

- WWE has received a lot of favorable coverage in the mainstream media this week. The CNN Money article on WWE that we mentioned earlier this week claims that the company is now worth nearly $3 billion. It noted that sales jumped 11% in 2016 and grew another 10% last year. The stock climbed 66% in 2017, and is up 12% so far this year.

- Despite strong earnings news earlier today, WWE stock dipped today, falling 0.50% to $33.84. It actually hit it's all-time high after the earnings call this afternoon, reaching $36.73, before the entire market took a nosedive. WWE's drop is minor compared to the market as a whole, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.15%.