Impact Licenses 'Broken' Content To WWE, SmackDown Top 10, Tommaso Ciampa Taunts Johnny Gargano

- Above, Cathy Kelley looked at reactions to the first SmackDown Top 10, as voted on by the WWE Superstars. Becky Lynch, Lana, AJ Styles, Charlotte, and Shinsuke Nakmura commented on Twitter about the rankings.

- According to PWInsider, Impact Wrestling has licensed content from Matt and Jeff Hardy's "Broken Universe" to the WWE. The amount given and the purpose are not known at this time, but according to the report WWE is looking to devote a WWE 24 episode to the Hardys and eventually release a DVD featuring the tag team. WWE has done similar deals with ROH for CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. As we first exclusively reported last month, Matt Hardy reached a deal with Anthem Sports and now officially owns the rights to his "Broken Universe."

- On this week's NXT, Johnny Gargano got himself in a Title vs. Career match against NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Tommaso Ciampa taunted his former tag partner on Twitter, calling him "dumb" for doing that. At NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, Ciampa attacked Gargano from behind with his crutch after Gargano lost his title match against Almas.

