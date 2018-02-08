Braun Strowman Talks Brock Lesnar Shoot Punching Him At Last Month's WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Braun Strowman spoke to the Daily Star on getting punched hard in the head by Brock Lesnar, working with Alexa Bliss, and being among a dying breed in wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

At the Royal Rumble, Strowman hit Brock Lesnar with a stiff knee and Lesnar returned fire with a legit punch to the head:

"Any time Brock and I are in the ring it's very physical. You're talking about two larger-than-life human beings who are fighting for dominance. Stuff happens. It's a contact sport – it's not tennis. We're not going out there to slap a ball around, we're going out there to beat each other up. That's what we did."

Being a big man in today's pro wrestling environment:

"I'm a dying breed, considering how fast-paced the sport has become with the cruiserweights and guys like AJ Styles who can go out there and do these crazy, unbelievable things."

Working with Alexa Bliss in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge:

"To be able to wind down a little bit when my body was beat up, I was fighting a little bit of a cold, was a very entertaining and refreshing segment to go out and work with. I got to show another layer of Braun Strowman the character, to show that he has a little bit of a softer side. It might be that he's sweet on Alexa Bliss."

