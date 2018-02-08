WrestlingInc.com

New Commentary Team Debuts On Tonight's Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | February 08, 2018

Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt debuted as the new commentary team on tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. Dutt is currently a creative writer and producer for the company. He is currently out of action due to a torn right Achilles.

Jeremy Borash and Mathews originally did commentary for this set of television tapings, but they were dubbed over on tonight's show. This change was due to Borash's signing with WWE last month. Borash's hiring was reportedly a Triple H decision and he's expected to work with NXT and at the WWE Performance Center.

Borash had been with Impact since 2002, most recently working as the lead announcer. He has also worked as a producer, creative writer and backstage interviewer, among other jobs.

