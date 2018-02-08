New Video Of The Undertaker Working Out, Trish Stratus And Mickie James Talk Women's Royal Rumble

- Coming off his recent appearance at Raw's 25th Anniversary show, The Undertaker has been busy at the gym lately.

Michelle McCool posted this video tonight on Instagram of her husband performing deadlifts at their gym.

The Undertaker was also at the gym on Wednesday as McCool posted a photo of herself with "The Deadman" while wearing Chalk Line's Undertaker Vintage Fanimation Jacket (click the right arrow below to see it).

- Trish Stratus and Mickie James are this week's guests on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia as the former champions talk about locking up in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match and much more. Here is the synopsis:

"This episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia features WWE Superstar Mickie James discussing her 20+ year career in pro wrestling, getting her start during the Attitude Era, her experience at the first ever Women's Royal Rumble where she locked up with old foe Trish Stratus, plus her career as a musician, being honored at the Native American Music Awards, motherhood, the #metoo movement, and more! Plus, WWE HOF'er Trish Stratus returns to relive her experience at the first ever Women's Royal Rumble!"

Garcia's interviews with Stratus and James were conducted separately. You can listen to this episode on Podcast One or iTunes.

You can also check out some behind-the-scenes photos of Stratus at the Royal Rumble event which she posted on her official website. Click here to see them.