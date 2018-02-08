Big Title Match On Next Week's Impact, Impact Commentator Comments On Debut, Knockout In-Ring Debut

- Above, Hania made her in-ring debut by defeating Amber Nova on tonight's show.

- Austin Aries won the Impact World Championship from Eli Drake on last week's episode of Impact and during his talk with the media on tonight's episode Eli Drake showed up and wanted a rematch. Aries quickly agreed and the title match is set for next week.

Next week it's official - there will be no excuses as @TheEliDrake gets his rematch against @AustinAries in a BIG TIME title match. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/6U2Mcpv3W0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 9, 2018

- As noted, Sonjay Dutt took over on Color Commentary on tonight's Impact. With Jeremy Borash heading to WWE, Impact decided to dub over his commentary from the most recent tapings. Dutt gave props to his current commentary partner, Josh Mathews, who responded shortly after.