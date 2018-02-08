New #1 Contender For Impact World Title, Knockouts Match Set, X-Division Title Match, Another Debut

- Above is a vignette for Brian Cage who will debut for Impact Wrestling next week.

- Johnny Impact defeated Alberto El Patron, EC3, and Moose to become the new number one contender for the Impact World Championship. No word yet when he'll receive his title shot. Impact World Champion Austin Aries will defend his title against Eli Drake next week.

- Next week, Impact X Division Champion Ishimori will defend his title against El Hijo del Fantasma.

- After a few sneak attacks from both women, Rosemary and Hania will finally meet in the ring next week. Rosemary is looking for vengeance as she commented on the upcoming match.

