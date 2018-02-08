Lars Sullivan Returns To Action, Natalya's Tribute To Her Father, Renee Young Talks To Sam Roberts

- In his first match in over a month, Lars Sullivan returned to action at tonight's NXT live event in Dade City, Florida.

Taking on Babatunde Aiyegbusi, Sullivan beat the six-foot-10, 350-pound former football player in three minutes after putting him down with the Freak Accident.

So @BabsFootball just said Dade City is the worst place he's ever been and the crowd gave him a roaring ovation. Gotta say I agree with him. #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/f6dJAxBgM7 — FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) February 9, 2018

Before tonight, Sullivan had not wrestled since squashing Lio Rush at an NXT television taping on Jan. 4 in Atlanta, Georgia. Dave Meltzer revealed earlier this week on Wrestling Observer Radio that Sullivan was dealing with a knee injury and another 'health issue,' but expected to return to action by next week.

- Renee Young is this week's guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast as the WWE personality talks about her journey to WWE, her marriage to Dean Ambrose, changing her name on Instagram, Talking Smack, and more.

You can listen to the podcast below, or on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

- As noted earlier, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart celebrates his birthday today as the two-time WWF Tag Team Champion turns 63 years old. In honor of his birthday, Natalya posted the following on their close relationship.