- Kavita Devi, the first female professional wrestler of Indian nationality to wrestle in WWE, recently reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

A former powerlifter who won gold while representing India at the 2016 South Asian Games, Devi began her wrestling career the very same year training under The Great Khali. She participated in the Mae Young Classic last summer, where Dakota Kai eliminated her in the first round. The match drew a lot of interest as it was WWE's most watched YouTube video related to the Mae Young Classic with over 17 million views.

WWE announced her signing in October and noted that she was expected to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in January.

"It was a privilege to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE," Devi said. "Participating in the Mae Young Classic with some of the best female performers in the world was a great learning experience. Now I am looking forward to pursuing my dream of becoming the first WWE Women's Champion from India."

- On Thursday at the 2018 Freedom Fund Dinner in Tampa, Florida, the Tampa Chapter of the NAACP honored Titus O'Neil with the Reverend Hosea Williams Award for his community service.

O'Neil's longtime friend, Dave Bautista, was in attendance as he posted the following on Twitter congratulating him.