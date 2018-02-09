Dana White On If Brock Lesnar Will Return To UFC, Is CM Punk Favored In Rumored Fight?, Jon Jones

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar always seems to be in the MMA headlines despite not competing in the sport since 2016. So, does that mean Lesnar, the current WWE Universal champion, could be returning to the Octagon once again?

"Anything is possible," UFC president Dana White said while discussing Lesnar during this week's episode of UFC Tonight. "Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting here in the UFC. I wouldn't be shocked if he gave it one more shot."

Lesnar faced off against Mark Hunt back in 2016 at UFC 200, returning after a five-year hiatus from MMA. He initially earned a win that night via decision in Las Vegas, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar failed a drug test and was suspended for one year.

During his UFC career, Lesnar headlined three pay-per-view cards that surpassed one million buys and was the co-main event in another. That included 1.6 million buys in 2009 when he defeated Frank Mir at UFC 100.

- White was also asked about the status of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones during his interview on the FOX Sports 1 show. Jones is awaiting a final hearing in regards to his own failed drug test last year that saw him be stripped of the title once more.

"I don't know," White said. "We'll see how that thing plays out for him. I don't know, honestly."

Jones could face a lengthy suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. The UFC awarded the championship back to Daniel Cormier, who will challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title later this year at UFC 226.

- CM Punk also came up during the interview, as it has been rumored that the one-time WWE superstar would face Mike Jackson at UFC 225 from Chicago this June. Punk made his Octagon - and MMA - debut last year, falling to Mickey Gall via submission.

"I don't know if that's where he'll fight, but he's healthy and interested," White said. "This is no deal for CM Punk to fight anywhere (right now), so we'll see how that plays out."

Jackson, like Punk, made his pro MMA debut in the UFC, dropping a submission to Gall as well. Bovada already has odds for a potential fight between Punk and Jackson, with Jackson being a favorite at -250 while Punk sits at +200.