Seth Rollins Calls Out TSA For Stealing, Crazy WWE Mixed Match Challenge Face Swaps, Sheamus

By Joshua Gagnon | February 09, 2018

- Above, Sheamus goes through a 30 minute leg workout at Hard Nocks South in Tampa, Florida.

- WWE posted a gallery of face swaps for most of the Mixed Match Challenge participants. You can see a couple of them in the photos below.

#YEP... This happened.

- While traveling, Seth Rollins noticed his bag was checked by TSA and called them out on Twitter for stealing four of his thirteen pre-made Trifecta System meals. Rollins called the thieves, "cowards."

