Seth Rollins Calls Out TSA For Stealing, Crazy WWE Mixed Match Challenge Face Swaps, Sheamus

- Above, Sheamus goes through a 30 minute leg workout at Hard Nocks South in Tampa, Florida.
- WWE posted a gallery of face swaps for most of the Mixed Match Challenge participants. You can see a couple of them in the photos below.
- While traveling, Seth Rollins noticed his bag was checked by TSA and called them out on Twitter for stealing four of his thirteen pre-made Trifecta System meals. Rollins called the thieves, "cowards."
When @TSA steals your @TrifectaSystem meals. Hope it was good you cowards. Left with 13 and landed with 9. pic.twitter.com/MxZBXQEvw3— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 9, 2018