Booker T Invites Corey Graves To His Show, Tim Tebow On Vince McMahon And The XFL, John Cena

- Above, John Cena, Triple H, and Seth Green teamed up to face Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes on RAW in July of 2009. The match broke down at the end and ended in a no-contest after Triple H brought in a sledgehammer to clear away The Legacy.

- Former NFL Quarterback, Tim Tebow, spoke to Sports Illustrated's Off the Board about Vince McMahon talking about him him during last mont's XFL Announcement. Tebow was asked if he would join when the league got going in 2020, he wasn't really sure since baseball (New York Mets Spring Training) is his main focus at the moment.

"That's very nice of him, but 2020 is a long way from now," Tebow said. "I'm focused on today, I'm focused on spring training and a lot of things before that. I'm not even close to thinking about that right now."

SI followed up asking for more of a yes or no from Tebow.

"What if it's a 'I have no idea?' That's in 2020 and I'm super excited about baseball."

- Over the weekend, Booker T called out Corey Graves on his podcast, Heated Conversations, by saying Graves was the reason he lost his commentating spot on Raw. Booker also challenged Graves to a fight. On Twitter, Graves quoted Sun Tzu and responded, "Thus the expert in battle moves the enemy, and is not moved by him."

Earlier today, Booker posted a tweet asking Graves to call in on his next show and clear the air.

