Sean Waltman On Why He Didn't Want To Be WWE Lightweight Champion, Shelton Benjamin Loaded Gun Story

The latest episode of Sean Waltman's X-Pac12360 podcast

Waltman on Shelton Benjamin finding a loaded gun in his rental car:

"Here's the thing, in all the years of traveling around and trying to rent cars like we do. There have been a few times when you find things leftover from the last person that rented the car, but come on man, a loaded gun?! Who freaking forgets something like that... Let's just use our imaginations and think of all the bad scenarios that could come from something like that."

Not wanting to be pigeon-holed in the lightweight division:

"I was the very last WWF Light Heavyweight champion. I fought a long time to not have to have that belt. One time, I got my payoff and I gave him [Jim Ross] a call. It was a SummerSlam payoff and I asked him if they were paying me by the pound? So that's how I felt about the pay scale there. That you were paid by the pound sometimes, and it's not really, but you can get that being in the WWE at times. I didn't want that. There was no way I wanted that. That was a pay cut for me. So that was the issue."

The episode also contains an interview with Johnny Gargano, who talked about his NXT Takeover match with Andrade "Cien" Almas, goals for 2018 and more.