Finn Balor's Great Demon 'Venom' Art (Photo), Football Coach Uses Bobby Roode's 'Glorious' Entrance

By Raj Giri | February 09, 2018

- University of Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris made a "Glorious" entrance at Arkansas' Signing Day event in Little Rock on Thursday night. As seen in the video above, Morris had a spotlight shining on him as he was lowered from the ceiling while Bobby Roode's theme, Glorious, played.

- With the new trailer for Marvel's Venom releasing this week, Finn Balor posted the photo below on Instagram of himself dressed as the Demon in Venom-inspired bodypaint. Balor donned Venon-inspired bodypaint for his match with Samoa Joe at WWE NXT TakeOver: The End in 2016.

