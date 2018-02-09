Finn Balor's Great Demon 'Venom' Art (Photo), Football Coach Uses Bobby Roode's 'Glorious' Entrance

- University of Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris made a "Glorious" entrance at Arkansas' Signing Day event in Little Rock on Thursday night. As seen in the video above, Morris had a spotlight shining on him as he was lowered from the ceiling while Bobby Roode's theme, Glorious, played.

- Today at WWEShop.com, you can get 2 t-shirts for $30. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- With the new trailer for Marvel's Venom releasing this week, Finn Balor posted the photo below on Instagram of himself dressed as the Demon in Venom-inspired bodypaint. Balor donned Venon-inspired bodypaint for his match with Samoa Joe at WWE NXT TakeOver: The End in 2016.

Feb 8, 2018

Colton Bell contributed to this article.