WWE SmackDown Star Out Of Action After Undergoing Surgery

By Raj Giri | February 09, 2018

Tamina Snuka recently underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Snuka last appeared at last month's Women's Royal Rumble match and wrestled with the injury. She had the surgery two days later.

Before the Rumble, she last wrestled on the January 2nd episode of SmackDown Live, where she teamed with Carmella and Natalya in a losing effort to Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan.

It appears as if Snuka's participation in the Rumble match was questionable. As we noted before the Rumble, she was removed from promotional material for the match at one point, before being re-added. She entered the Rumble match at #7 and lasted less than two minutes before being eliminated by Lita.

Jeff Hardy has been out of action since undergoing surgery for the same injury last October. The timetable for a return from the surgery is usually 6-8 months.

