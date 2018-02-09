- Above is a video with WWE looking at five forgotten romances. The group includes: John Cena & Maria Kanellis, Kane & Kelly Kelly, Lita & Christian, The Rock & Trish Stratus, and finally, Edge & Alicia Fox.

- Speaking of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, he now has an Instagram account. The Rated R Superstar confirmed the new account on Twitter saying, "And in the theme of completely going back on one's word in regards to social media, I now have an Instagram account."

- Xavier Woods posted a video of Kofi Kingston, Big E, Renee Young, and himself destroying a bunch of balloons on what looks to be the set of a new WWE game show. In the background there's a "WWE Network" sign and podiums with "Who Knows?" on them. WWE had previously considered R-Truth as the host of a game show on the WWE Network, but it was cancelled after the pilot episode was filmed.