Tyler Breeze Talks Being Left Off WWE Royal Rumble PPV, How Fashion Files Was Created

Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling, via WWENEWS.eu. They sent us these highlights:

You've had some amazing matches as a solo competitor in NXT, like the one Jushin "Thunder" Liger or Apollo Crews. What happened when you got called to the main roster? Why do you think you didn't have that amazing run in singles competition?

"It's all about timing. It was one of those things when I was ready to get out of NXT. I proved my point there and there really wasn't much more for me to do and it was time to go. Whether it's coming up here and for doing what I was doing, you have to adapt. It's a new environment and basically that is what I was doing the first little while. I was kind of comfortable in my NXT role and up here is not like that. You can't make the quick transition over, you have to adapt to new opponents, new environment, new TV shows and I was kind of minding my footing. Even getting paired with Fandango for the first little while, we where struggling to find where our chemistry was and we finally clicked. Being paired with Fandango really helps out. I help him out, he helps me out, and I think we've really done something special with that."

Who came up with the idea of the Fashion Files and how do you create your weekly segments? What is the process of putting all the pieces together?

"It was kind of a mix of opinions. It was one of those thing when we were trying to find where our chemistry was and we just started to throw ideas out there and one of them was to be the Fashion Police. We just started with little ideas, little videos and all of the sudden it took off. We were having fun with it and other people were enjoying it and all of the sudden it became a thing. It was on Smackdown every week for about eight months and we are still doing it now, but we are trying to find the transition and try to focus on other stuff. But it was very important to get some momentum behind us."

How does it feel to be one of the most entertaining duos in WWE and not been able to perform in one of the most funnest [Royal] Rumbles in the last decade?

"Ha ha! It's one of those things… Everybody has their time, it's all about patience. I know that is very easy to get frustrated and seated at home asking, 'Why me?' It's all about patience. We have a extremely talented roster and everybody eventually get the chance and you just have to be positive and enjoy the ride."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.