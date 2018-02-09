Impact Exec Reveals Which Top WWE Star He'd Like To See Return, John Cena Officiates Wedding (Video)

- John Cena appeared on TODAY again this morning and officiated a wedding, as seen in the video above. Cena started the ceremony by poking fun at his "You Can't See Me" catchphrase.

"Dearly beloved, unfortunately you can't see me," Cena quipped. "I can see all of you beaming with pride and joy for this wonderful couple."

- Impact Wrestling Vice President Scott D'Amore was the special guest on the latest episode of the Sitting Ringside with David Penzer podcast. Towards the end of the episode Penzer asked D'Amore if anyone was available, and you could pick one wrestler to build Impact Wrestling around, who it would be.

"God, that's a tough question!" D'Amore said. "A.J. [Styles] was the face of this company for so long, and I have to think somewhere in the back of my mind, very deep in my heart, there's one day that A.J. steps back in an Impact ring and has that homecoming moment!"

You can check out the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play.