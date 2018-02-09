ROH Episode 333 Recap: Marty Scurll In Action, Cody Vs. Matt Taven, Tag Team Title Match

A recap of the recent verbal exchange between Cody and Matt Taven is shown to kick off the show.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) and the ROH Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) make their entrances.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T)

Chuckie and Sabin start the match. They lock up. Sabin locks in a headlock, Chuckie sends him to the the ropes. They exchange arm-drags. Sabin hugs Chuckie. Beretta is tagged in with a handshake from Chuckie. Shelley is tagged in. Shelley and Beretta exchange chops. Beretta rakes the eyes of Shelley. Chuckie is tagged back in. Beretta and Chuckie connect with a double back elbow to Shelley. Sabin comes into the ring and strikes both of his opponents before they can hug. Sabin kicks Chuckie several times. Shelley strikes Beretta in the corner. Beretta clotheslines Sabin as Chuckie connects with a forearm to Shelley. Beretta clotheslines Shelley as Chuckie connects with a forearm to Sabin. Chuckie and Beretta hug as we head into a commercial break.

The action eventually spills out of the ring. Chuckie lawn darts Shelley into a Cutter from Beretta at ringside. Sabin kicks Beretta. Chuckie strikes Sabin. Chuckie hits a Senton over the top rope on Shelley and Sabin. Chuckie and Beretta hug near entrance way. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) attack Beretta and Chuckie from behind in the entrance way.

Winners: No Contest

The Briscoes attack Sabin and Shelley in the ring after the match. The Briscoes zip tie Shelley to the ropes. Jay hits a Jay Driller on Sabin on a chair while Shelley is forced to watch.

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas are briefly shown backstage with ROH Television Champion Silas Young. Milonas and Bruiser hype their debut as a team next week.

A highlight video package is shown of Punishment Martinez.

Shane Taylor and Marty Scurll make their entrances.

Shane Taylor vs. Marty Scurll

Scurll strikes Taylor several times. Taylor pushes Scurll to the mat. Scurll dodges an attack attempt by Taylor in the corner. Scurll stomps on the hand of Taylor. Taylor drives his hip into Scurll. Taylor runs towards Scurll, Scurll pulls the top rope down to send Taylor to ringside. Scurll kicks Taylor. Taylor sends Scurll into the ringside barrier. Taylor chokeslams Scurll onto the ring apron as we head into a commercial break.

Late in the match, Scurll goes for the Chickenwing. Taylor backs Scurll into the corner. Scurll grabs his umbrella. Taylor takes the umbrella from Scurll. The referee takes the umbrella from Taylor. Scurll looks under the ring and grabs some powder. Scurll throws powder in the face of Taylor. Scurll rolls Taylor up for he win.

Winner: Marty Scurll

Scurll grabs a microphone after the match. Scurll calls out Punishment Martinez. Martinez comes through the crowd and confronts Scurll in the ring. Scurll says that he's predicting that Martinez will win the World Championship from Dalton Castle next week. Scurll says that when Punishment becomes Champion, he wants the first shot. Martinez shakes his head in agreement. Martinez chokeslams Scurll.

A highlight video package is shown featuring Bully Ray's recent ROH send-off.

The Kingdom's Matt Taven (with Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) and Bullet Club's Cody make their entrances.

Cody vs. Matt Taven

Cody sends Taven to the corner. Cody slaps Taven's chest. Taven goes for his Climax finisher, Cody pushes him to the ropes. Taven connects with a boot to the face of Cody. Taven dodges a Disaster Kick attempt from Cody. Cody dodges a Disaster Kick attempt from Taven. Cody and Taven have a standoff as we head into a commercial break.

Cody eventually hits an Alabama Slam on Taven. Cody pins Taven for a two count. Taven hits a swinging neck-breaker on Cody. Taven goes for a Frog Splash from off the top rope, Cody gets his knees up. Taven connects with a knee strike to Cody. Cody kicks Taven below the belt as Marseglia and O'Ryan are ejected from ringside. Cody rolls Marseglia up with a cradle for the win.

Winner: Cody

O'Ryan attacks Cody after the match. Marseglia grabs a chair. Marseglia strikes Cody's "ring" hand with a chair. Marseglia an O'Ryan get Cody up for Taven to kick him below the belt. Taven hits his Climax finisher on Cody. Taven takes Cody's "ring" of honor and puts it on his own finger before pressing it against Cody's mouth. The Kingdom stands tall as the show comes to a close.