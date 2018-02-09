Jason Jordan Injury Changes WWE Elimination Chamber Match, Jordan Still Possible For WrestleMania?

Jason Jordan's neck injury reportedly caused changes to the men's Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view later this month. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jordan's injury forced both himself and his tag team partner, Seth Rollins, out of the match. It was noted that they might have been in there to work an angle to build to a match between the two at WrestleMania.

This past Monday on RAW, Intercontinental Champion The Miz was added to the Chamber match, which also features John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Elias. A "Second Chance Fatal 4 Way" will take place this Monday featuring the losers from the earlier Chamber qualifying matches, with the winner securing the final spot in the Chamber match. The participants for the "Second Chance Fatal 4 Way" are Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and Apollo Crews. Kane is not part of the Fatal 4 Way despite losing a Chamber qualifying match to Strowman. As we first reported earlier this week, Kane has been pulled from WWE events this month, but is scheduled to return to action in March.

Jordan underwent neck surgery this past Tuesday. According to WWE, the procedure that Jordan had is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy.

"He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures," WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon told WWE.com. "It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal."

There is no update on when Jordan may be able to return to the ring, but Meltzer noted that a Jordan vs. Rollins match "is not a dead issue," while adding that "it's far from a certainty."

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

