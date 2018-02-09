- Above is the signing ceremony (click "CC" for English subtitles) for three of the upcoming title matches at NJPW New Beginning, which takes place early tomorrow at 3am ET / 12am PT on NJPW World. The three title matches are: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Hirooki Goto (c) vs. EVIL for NEVER Openweight Championship, and Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi for IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. Wrestling Inc. will have a Live Viewing Party for the event with coverage starting at 3am ET!

- NJPW announced the opening of their U.S. based Dojo in Los Angeles, California with two five-day camp sessions to those with and without wrestling experience. The first is from March 19-23 and the second is March 26-30 for $500 a session. In the FAQ, NJPW notes that "NJPW decision makers will be present. NJPW is always on the lookout for new talents to join their ranks." No word yet on if they will be running a full-time US Dojo or if they will just hold mini-camps like the ones in March.

- NJPW announced the last main event for their 4-day Australian tour with IWGP Tag Team Champions EVIL and SANADA facing Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero in a non-title match. As noted, on February 16 The Young Bucks will face Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii in the main event. On February 17 in Melbourne it will be Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero vs. Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. Finally, on February 18 in Sydney it will be Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks and Cody.