WWE Releases List Of Names At Latest Tryout, Bidding War On The Rock's Film, Alexa Bliss (Video)

- Above, Alexa Bliss gave her WWE Network Pick of the Week, which was her first defeat of Becky Lynch on SmackDown. The match also took place on her birthday.

- WWE's latest tryout at the WWE Performance Center is underway and WWE released the list of participants invited to the tryout. As noted, EVOLVE standout, Austin Theory and former UFC Fighter Matt Van Buren was among the names there. Also, indie wrestlers MJ Jenkins and Dylan Bostic were noted. Others from the worlds of MMA, gymnastics, bodybuilding, strongman competitions, and football also showed up for the tryout.

- According to PWInsider, The Rock's action film, Red Notice, was purchased by Universal Studios and Legendary Pictures. Apparently a number of big names were interested in the project including: Netflix, Warner Bros, Paramount, and Sony. With a 2020 release date, Rock is set to play an Interpol agent and is expected to make $20 million for the film. The film will be co-produced by Rock's Seven Bucks Productions.