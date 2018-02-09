WrestlingInc.com

WWE Releases List Of Names At Latest Tryout, Bidding War On The Rock's Film, Alexa Bliss (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | February 09, 2018

- Above, Alexa Bliss gave her WWE Network Pick of the Week, which was her first defeat of Becky Lynch on SmackDown. The match also took place on her birthday.

- WWE's latest tryout at the WWE Performance Center is underway and WWE released the list of participants invited to the tryout. As noted, EVOLVE standout, Austin Theory and former UFC Fighter Matt Van Buren was among the names there. Also, indie wrestlers MJ Jenkins and Dylan Bostic were noted. Others from the worlds of MMA, gymnastics, bodybuilding, strongman competitions, and football also showed up for the tryout.

Alexa Bliss On Why She Is Holding Off On Her Flashy Moves, NXT Over-Preparing Talent For Main Roster
See Also
Alexa Bliss On Why She Is Holding Off On Her Flashy Moves, NXT Over-Preparing Talent For Main Roster

- According to PWInsider, The Rock's action film, Red Notice, was purchased by Universal Studios and Legendary Pictures. Apparently a number of big names were interested in the project including: Netflix, Warner Bros, Paramount, and Sony. With a 2020 release date, Rock is set to play an Interpol agent and is expected to make $20 million for the film. The film will be co-produced by Rock's Seven Bucks Productions.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 25% Off Orders $25+ With Code SAVE25 (excludes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top