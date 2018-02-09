Update On New Impact Commentary Team, Brace For Impact On Twitch, One Night Only Canadian Clash

- As noted, the new Impact commentary team of Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt debuted on last night's episode of Impact, which you check out in the video above. According to PWInsider, this will be the team going forward "for the foreseeable future." Also, a correction as it had been reported Jeremy Borash was on commentary for the latest set of tapings and his work had been dubbed over. Impact Wrestling does their voice-overs the Wednesday right before Impact airs, so he wasn't involved in this set of tapings as he signed with WWE last month. They do this to make sure everything is as up to date as possible on commentary.

- Partnering up with WrestlePro, Brace for Impact is taking place tonight exclusively on Twitch at 8pm ET. The show will feature a large number of Impact stars including Eli Drake, Johnny Impact, Rosemary, LAX and many more. Twitch has also created exclusive emotes for those who subscribe to Impact's Twitch channel.

To celebrate our first @Twitch exclusive event tonight we've launched SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE emotes for LAX, Rosemary, Eli Drake and more on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/nFjjBnGAfb. Join us for Brace for IMPACT TONIGHT at 8pm ET! pic.twitter.com/WeNJTnK6T6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 9, 2018

- Impact: One Night Only Canadian Clash PPV will be exclusive to the Global Wrestling Network outside of traditional PPV via cable and satellite. The PPV will debut on February 16, here's the card for the pre-taped show:

* Alberto El Patron vs. James Storm

* Moose vs. EC3

* Rosemary vs. KC Spinelli

* LAX vs. Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley

* Dezmond Xavier and Eddie Edwards vs. oVe

* Lashley vs. El Hijo del Fantasma