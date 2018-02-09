Trish Stratus Compliments Sasha Banks, WWE Wonders If Mandy Rose And Goldust Will Last, Birthday

- Above, WWE looked at some social media comments from the teams in the Mixed Match Challenge. Mandy Rose and Goldust lost this week to Jimmy Uso and Naomi. Afterwards, Rose posted on Twitter "Might not have been the outcome we wanted, but we look damn good together." In their post-match promos, WWE looked to leave the door open for something down the road.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze turns 54 years old. Also known as Madusa, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. On Instagram WWE wished her a Happy Birthday.

- A fan tweeted Trish Stratus about how she probably liked Sasha Banks' Wonder Woman inspired Royal Rumble outfit, Stratus did, and then sent some compliments to Banks, who responded shortly after. The two battled it out during the Women's Royal Rumble where at one point Trish mocked Sasha's taunt, which you can see below.