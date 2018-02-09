WrestlingInc.com

How Was Impact Wrestling Viewership After Last Week's 2018 High?

By Raj Giri | February 09, 2018

Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling garnered 294,000 viewers. This was down 8% from last week's 319,000, which was the highest audience for the show dating back to last August.

Impact ranked #123 on the Cable Top 150 this week in the 18-49 demo. Last week's show ranked #136.

ESPN's Duke vs. North Carolina college basketball game topped the night with 2.4 million viewers, followed by two NBA games.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.

