Chael Sonnen Talks Ronda Rousey Not Getting A Warm Welcome From Talent In WWE

MMA star Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey transitioning to WWE. Rousey appeared at the Royal Rumble following Asuka winning and had a staredown with both the Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and the SmackDown Live Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. After coming into the ring, she went over to Stephanie McMahon, who was doing commentary, and shook her hand before walking back up to the stage and pointing to the WrestleMania sign.

Rousey received much criticism from both fans and wrestlers. Taz believed that "it kind of [took] the spotlight away from Asuka's victory," while names such as Nia Jax, Nikki & Brie Bella, Dana Brooke, and Alundra Blayze all spoke out on the timing of her appearance.

Sonnen commented on Rousey getting a push despite just starting for the company, as seen in the video above.

"Ronda's getting all sorts of problems from the locker room at the WWE. Now she can deal with them, she's a big girl, it's going to go that way, but there should be," said Sonnen. "There should be when an outsider comes in and all of a sudden get that huge push."

Sonnen gave Rousey a suggestion of earning the respect of the locker room, stating, "So, a cool thing to do if you're an outsider that respects the business, you come in and you put somebody else over." However, he does not believe that WWE will do that.

"But they are not going to do that," said Sonnen. "So now you gotta go in the back and explain to Charlotte and the rest of the girls that are packing their bags from airport to airport, making towns, getting taxis, why not? Well, why not is because I'm the boss, I write the check, and you do what I tell you to do. It's as simple as that. This isn't real."

Regarding pro wrestling in general, Sonnen had some choice words to say about wrestlers taking it seriously.

"I mean, there's guys who have won 17 world championships, they really think they did! They really think they were 17-time world champ. Well, you know, not really, you didn't really win. Yes I did, I've got the belt, go watch the tape. Uh, okay."

