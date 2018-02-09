WrestlingInc.com

Emma Debuts On Tonight's ROH Honor Reigns Supreme, Final Entrant In Women Of Honor Tournament

By Joshua Gagnon | February 09, 2018

Emma made her debut on tonight's ROH Honor Reigns Supreme event and was announced as the final participant in the Women of Honor tournament to determine the first champion for the division. ROH announced Emma by her real name, Tenille Dashwood.

The tournament is a 16-woman, single-elimination styled format. Many names are from within the division and some are from the Japanese wrestling promotion, Stardom. Here are the other 15 participants: Brandi Rhodes, Jessie Brooks, Karen Q, Kelly Klein, Madison Rayne, Mandy Leon, Deonna Purrazzo, Holidead, Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Stacy Shadows, HZK, Hana Kimura, Kagetsu, and Mayu Iwatani.

You can check out her debut in the videos below:

