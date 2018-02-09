How Much Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge Does An Average Viewer Watch?, Updated MMC Numbers, More

- The latest episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Jimmy Uso & Naomi vs. Goldust & Mandy Rose with Daniel Bryan as the special referee, is now available on the WWE Network.

- As noted, the latest episode of the Mixed Match Challenge peaked at around 77,700 live viewers, which was up 25% from last week's show featuring Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss defeating Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch, which topped out at 62,400 viewers. As of this writing, it is now at 1.8 million views on Facebook, up from the 1.7 million views that the last two episodes garnered.

- On Thursday's earnings call, WWE CFO George Barrios said that Facebook was "very happy" with Mixed Match Challenge so far. However, it was also stated on the call that in the 4 weeks since the debut of the series, the show had produced over 6 million views and 12 million minutes watched. The 6 million views would have probably been as of the end of the day on Wednesday. Regardless, that means that the average person only watches two minutes of the 20 minute broadcast.