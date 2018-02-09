Brock Lesnar Added To Upcoming Raw, Lilian Garcia Featured On Magazine Cover, Stephanie McMahon Note

- Two weeks before WrestleMania 34, Raw will take place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Both WWE.com and the official website of the Quicken Loans Arena are now advertising Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the event on Mar. 26.

There will also be a big 8-Man Tag Team Match pitting Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, John Cena and Seth Rollins against The Miz, Kane, Cesaro, and Sheamus. This dark match is also slated for the following week's Raw from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

- Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is featured on the cover of the latest issue of FOCUS magazine, which features interviews and articles on entrepreneurs in West Los Angeles.

Inside the magazine is an interview with Garcia where she talks about her podcast, Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can read the interview here.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be a guest speaker at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. This will be her third consecutive year at the event, where she talks about WWE, content marketing and how to build a global brand.