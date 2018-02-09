Welcome to the WrestlingINC's viewing party for NJPW New Beginning in Osaka! We will be providing live ongoing coverage with quick results of matches and any important segments. In the U.S. the show starts early Saturday morning at 3am ET / 12AM PT live on NJPW World. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

- Opening video being shown of all of tonight's matches.

Yuji Nagata vs. Katsuya Kitamura

Winner: Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Winners: El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

- Post-Match, El Desperado and Kanemaru beat up 3K and Rocky Romero and hold up the titles.

Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi and Kushida), Michael Elgin and Togi Makabe vs. Suzuki-gun (Taka Michinoku, Taichi, Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki)

Winners: Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi and Kushida), Michael Elgin and Togi Makabe via Pinfall

- Post-match, Makabe gets on the mic and challenges for Suzuki's IWGP Intercontinental Championship and Suzuki accepted. On his way out Suzuki beat up on some poor Young Lion.

Taguchi Japan (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) and Toa Henare vs. Chaos (Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii and Jay White)

Winners: Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii and Jay White via Ref Stoppage

- Rey Mysterio shows up on the big screen and challenges Jushin Thunder Liger at NJPW Strong Style Evolved! Liger is at commentary and accepted the challenge.

Gedo vs. BUSHI

Winner: BUSHI via Pinfall

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tetsuya Naito

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

- Post-match, Taichi attacked Naito on the stage and dragged him to the back.

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)