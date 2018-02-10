Rey Mysterio Shows Up At NJPW New Beginning In Osaka, Challenges Legend

At tonight's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Rey Mysterio showed via video to challenge Jushin Thunder Liger at Strong Style Evolved. The U.S. show will take place in Long Beach, California on March 25 and is already sold out.
Liger was on commentary for tonight's event and immediately accepted the challenge.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check Mysterio in the videos below:
Rey Mysterio showed up tonight! He challenged Jushin Thunder Liger at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. #njnbg pic.twitter.com/lTQBEwuDD5— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 10, 2018
.@reymysterio throws down the challenge to Jushin Thunder Liger for Strong Style Evolved! #njnbg #njsse— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/xvFtoNvrU2