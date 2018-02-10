Rey Mysterio Shows Up At NJPW New Beginning In Osaka, Challenges Legend

At tonight's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Rey Mysterio showed via video to challenge Jushin Thunder Liger at Strong Style Evolved. The U.S. show will take place in Long Beach, California on March 25 and is already sold out.

Liger was on commentary for tonight's event and immediately accepted the challenge.

