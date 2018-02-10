The Elimination Chamber PPV is a few weeks away and the field for the Men's Elimination Chamber match is nearly set. Currently in the match are: Braun Strowman, Elias, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and The Miz. This Monday there will be a second chance match to determine the final participant between: Matt Hardy, Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt.

The winner of the Elimination Chamber match will go to WrestleMania 34 and face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. If rumors are true, Reigns is expected to challenge Lesnar for the title, but if it were up to you, who would you have win this match and why?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top picks and quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

