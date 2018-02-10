Aleister Black Praises NXT Star, Nikki Bella Vs. Natalya Full Match, ESPN - WWE Power Rankings

- Above, Nikki Bella faced Natalya at last year's Elimination Chamber PPV. The two would fight to the outside and cause a double count-out to end the match. Nikki and Natalya would later brawl backstage with Nikki spilling a makeup table and getting powder all over Maryse. This - in part - led to a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 33: Maryse and The Miz vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella.
- ESPN posted an article on their latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: Rusev, Finn Balor, The Usos, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Asuka, AJ Styles, and at number one, Braun Strowman.
- Yesterday, Aleister Black tweeted out a ton of praise for Buddy Murphy and the trilogy of live event matches they recently had. Black commented, "Whether it was televised or a live event I feel Buddy Murphy and myself did something unique and pushed each other to the next level. This past trilogy of matches I count among my hardest fought battles in my career." Below is video of Murphy getting hit with Black Mass.
Whether it was televised or a live event I feel @WWE_Murphy and myself did something unique and pushed eachother to the next level. This past trilogy of matches I count amongst my hardest fought battles in my career. Till next time Murph.. blood in the water. pic.twitter.com/RnDWN1yKew— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) February 9, 2018
Main event - @WWEAleister pinned @WWE_Murphy with the Fade to Black in 20 minutes. It was a beautiful display of professional wrestling every true fan should have the opportunity to watch at least once. #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/2pHCJY56GJ— FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) February 9, 2018