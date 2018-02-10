ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Results, NJPW New Japan Cup, New IWGP Intercontinental Challenger

- Above, The Young Bucks cut a promo before Honor Reigns Supreme where they went on to face the Best Friends (Chuckie T and Beretta).

- Last night ROH streamed their live event, Honor Reigns Supreme, for free as they get set to roll out their streaming service, Honor Club. As noted, Emma (billed as Tenille Dashwood) made her debut with the company and announced she would be the final participant in the Women of Honor tournament. Below are the full results:

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) defeated Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page)

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) defeated Dalton Castle, and The Boys

* Jay Lethal defeated Jonathan Gresham

* The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) defeated Best Friends (Chuckie T and Beretta)

* Silas Young (ROH TV Champion) w/The Beer City Bruiser defeated Josh Woods (Non-Title Match)

* Punishment Martinez defeated Flip Gordon

* Kenny King defeated Shane Taylor

* Tenille Dashwood and Mandy Leon defeated Stacy Shadows and Kelly Klein

- At last night's New Beginning in Osaka, Togi Makabe challenged Minoru Suzuki for his IWGP Intercontinental Championship, Suzuki immediately accepted.

- NJPW New Japan Cup is coming up in March with the winner getting a title shot of their choosing. Last year, the winner (Katsuyori Shibata) could pick between the IWGP Heavyweight, IWGP Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight Championship. The tournament is a 16-man single-elimination styled format and will run from March 9 until March 21. All of the shows will be live on NJPW World, with most of them including English Commentary. Last night at New Beginning in Osaka, Kazuchika Okada spoke to the crowd after his successful title defense against SANADA and wanted to enter the tournament. Traditionally, champions don't enter this tournament.