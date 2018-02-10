What Topped WWE's John Cena Most Surprising Losses List?, Batista Trolls Local Government, Asuka

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring John Cena's most shocking losses. The video features Cena losing to Carlito in 2004 on SmackDown, John Laurinaitis in 2012 at Over the Limit, and Kevin Federline in 2007 on Raw. Kevin Owens defeating John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2015 topped the list.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who will be the first Superstar to defeat Asuka in a head-to-head showdown?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Ronda Rousey (54 percent), "Other" (14 percent), Nia Jax (13 percent), Sasha Banks (8 percent), and Alexa Bliss (6 percent).

- After spending thousands on land surveys, Batista headed to Twitter to scold the City of Tampa for moving slowly on approving grants to put a gate up by his home. An hour after his initial message, he noticed the Tampa Twitter account tweeted out about an upcoming Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ Festival, causing him to comment two more times about any updates on his gate. The City asked him to send a DM with details and it looks like things are moving forward according to Batista who was quoted in the Tampa Bay Times.

"Situation seems to have made some progress because of the tweets," Batista said. "I may actually have a freaking gate sometime soon. Thanks for the interest."

@CityofTampa what the hell do I have to do to get you to approve a GD gate? Its been 7 months of waiting on permits,spending thousands and thousands of dollars on surveys,dealing with inspectors with sh%%tty attitudes, jumping through hoops,etc. Wtf do I have to do?! Its a gate! — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2018

Grab your taste buds and head out to Tampa's Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival on Saturday, February 17th in @MyCurtisHixon! Get all the details at https://t.co/X72snlQfVZ pic.twitter.com/bMcOhK1C0l — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) February 8, 2018

Seriously! I mean I realize your busy with beer festivals and bbq but I'd really love to build a gate! 7 months, thousands and thousands of dollars on surveys and permits,rude inspectors, one thing after another after another! It's a gate for God's sake! — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2018

@CityofTampa sup guys? Any movement on your end? No. Ok I'll check back with ya tomorrow. Ive been given the run around for months so another day/month wont kill me. In the meantime I'll schedule another appointment to make an appointment to be inspected for another inspection — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2018