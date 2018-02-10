Johnny Gargano On Who He'd Like To See In WWE, Andrade 'Cien' Almas, Candice LaRae Signing With WWE

As noted, NXT star Johnny Gargano was the special guest on X-Pac12360 this week. You can watch it in the video above, or download the podcast version on iTunes. They sent us these highlights:

Working with Andrade Cien Almas:

"I can't say enough good things about Andrade Cien Almas. I think for someone who worked with a mask his entire career to be in the spot he's in and to be doing what he's doing, I think he's so talented. It's funny because we did wrestle a lot on that California tour and I think that was the first time we actually wrestled. The first couple of times we actually mixed it up together and in our time at NXT, we were always looking forward to working together cause I knew how talented he was and are like-minded people. No matter if there's 50 people or 10,000 people we always wanna go out there and kill it. So when you two guys like that willing to leave everything in the ring I think that makes the magic happen. It's always a pleasure to get in the ring with him."

WWE being a dream for him and Candice LaRae:

"I get to go out there and live my dream and to do it alongside my wife and watch her live her dream as well. A year ago actually - last September - I teamed with her in my final indie match, I wrestled her and then teamed with her, that was my last indie match in Cleveland, Ohio. And we didn't know what would happen in the future, what we thought was that this could potentially be the last time we would be in the ring together and she definitely thought it was. I always held hope that the day would come. And here we are almost a year later teaming together in an NXT ring, its pretty wild and it's super cool, and like I said, it's a dream come true."

Who he would like to see in WWE:

"I'd say Gregory Iron, because I feel like there is a story to be told there with him. I don't know what the story is, but I feel that he is the ultimate underdog. I'll go M-Dogg 20, Matt Cross because I think he's absolutely phenomenal... he's one of the best in the world for a long time. Chuck Taylor he has something special about him, he has that 'IT' factor. It's something you can't teach. 'All Ego' Ethan Page as well, he's a guy that if he had the opportunity, he can go all the way."