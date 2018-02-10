Corey Graves Responds To Booker T's Invitation, Mark Henry Note, Great Khali Announces Tour, More

- ABC affiliate WGNO in New Orleans ran the story above about Mark Henry, Dana Warrior, Kassius Ohno and Sage Beckett reading to over 100 students at Harold Keller elementary school earlier this week.

"I look at every one of their faces and I swear to you, I really remember them," Warrior said. "They mean something to me when I look in their eyes and I am able to tell them, you can do anything in your life if you will educate yourself."

- The Great Khali will be touring Australia in late March / early April. He will be in Sydney (Sat. March 31), Brisbane (Sun. April 1), Melbourne (Sat. April 7) and Auckland (April 14-15). You can get more details or purchase tickets at thegreatkhalitour.com.

- As noted, Booker T invited Corey Graves to call in to his show this weekend after challenging Graves to a fight last week. Booker had blamed Graves for losing his commentating job on RAW. Graves accepted Booker's invite, tweeting: