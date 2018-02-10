WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Daytona (2/9): Undisputed Era Headlines, Gunner, Battle Royal

By Raj Giri | February 10, 2018

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Tom G. for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Daytona:

* Raul Mendoza won a battle royal in the opener.

NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega cut a promo saying that they are the top Mexican talent in NXT.

* The Street Prophets defeated The Ealy Brothers. Short match, but eventful. A lot of aerial action from Ford, but Dawkins got a quick pin.

* Dakota Kai defeated Reina Gonzalez. Back and forth match with contrasting power / skill styles.

* No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy. Comedy match with dancing with Jose getting the fall.

* Bola defeated Chad Lail (f.k.a. Gunner in TNA) in a very short match with a quick pin.

* Killian Dain defeated Babatunde. Hard-hitting match with some even action. Babatunde was pretty agile around the ring

* Shayna Basler defeated Rhea Ripley by submission very quickly.

* Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly defeated Heavy Machinery after interference from Adam Cole. After the match, the Undisputed Era continued to attack Heavy Machinery until Johnny Gargano made the save.

