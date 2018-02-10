WWE Live Event Results From Saskatoon (2/9): Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman Vs. Elias

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Sheldon Jones for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada:

* Finn Balor & Karl Anderson (w/ Luke Gallows) vs. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel was a solid opener. The Balor Club was very over in Saskatoon. In the middle of the match, the Miztourage tried to leave and Finn got on the mic to say that the people of Saskatoon paid their hard earned money to see the Balor Club kick the Miztoutage's ass, "so get back in the ring!" Finn wins with the Coup De Grace.

* Heath Slater and Rhyno vs The Revival. Good match. Revival had most of the offense while blocking a hot tag to Rhyno. (Very loud ECW and Rhyno chants) Slater and Rhyno get the win.

* Hideo Itami defeated TJP. Solid back and forth cruiserweight match.

* Sasha Banks & Mickie James defeated Absolution. Good match. Banks got the Bank Statement out of nowhere for the win.

Elias with a musical interlude. Goes to leave but then says he won't leave until he introduces himself. He asks who's ready to walk with Elias. The asks if everyone knows what WWE really stands for. WALK WITH ELIAS!! He sings a song about how much Saskatoon sucks and then Braun Strowman comes out.

* Braun Strowman squashed Elias in a quick match with a running powerslam. He t--s another running powerslam after the crowd chants "one more time."

Intermission.

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley & Nia Jax in a triple threat match for the title. The finish came when Nia hit the leg drop on Bayley and went for the pin but Alexa kicked her in the head and stole the pin.

* "Woken" Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt. Lots of fireflies for Bray's entrance along with a loud "delete" chant for Woken Matt. The crowd was really into this match. A good 10 mins of posturing and back and forth posing. Bray went to leave after losing the pose battle. Matt got on the mic and asked the woken warriors of Saaaaaskatoooon if they will sing a song with him. The crowd sings OBSOLETE at the end of every line. Matt then tells Bray that the 7 deities have rendered Bray OBSOLETE and he must be DELETED!! The crowd started chanting "delete". They had a good solid match with a lot of near falls and finisher reversals. Matt hit the twist of fate for the win.

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus via DQ. Good match with lots of back and forth action. There were a couple of hot tags for Seth and Roman. At one point The Bar went to leave, but Rollins and Reigns went to the stage to bring them back. Very loud "you look stupid" chants for Sheamus. Reigns and Rollins both hit their finishers and went for the pin on Sheamus only for Cesaro to break it up with a chair for the DQ finish. Reigns and Rollins hit their finishers again to send the crowd home happy.

The lower bowl was about 80 to 90 percent full. This was the third WWE event in Saskatoon in a year which is highly unusual, but they all have had decent attendance.

Biggest Pops:

Roman / Seth

Matt Hardy

Finn Balor

Bayley

Most Heat:

Elias

Miztouage

The Bar