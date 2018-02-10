WWE Main Event Recap: Goldust Gets A Win, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto Vs. Ariya Daivari

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Goldust (with Mandy Rose) and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins

Goldust locks in a headlock, Hawkins sends him to the ropes. Goldust hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Goldust strikes Hawkins. Hawkins rolls out of the ring and has some words with Mandy Rose. Goldust exits the ring as Hawkins gets back in. Hawkins strikes Goldust as he gets up on the apron. Hawkins exits the ring again. Hawkins drives Goldust into the LED ring apron. Hawkins clotheslines Goldust at ringside. The fight continues in the ring. Hawkins sweeps the legs of Goldust. Hawkins drops a knee on Goldust before pinning him for a two count. Goldust hits a Spine-buster on Hawkins. Goldust hits a pair of clotheslines on Hawkins. Goldust uppercuts Hawkins. Goldust hits a Bulldog on Hawkins. Goldust strikes Hawkins several times in the corner. Goldust hits a Powerslam on Hawkins. Goldust hits the Final Cut on Hawkins. Goldust pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Goldust

A recap from RAW is shown of Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeating Apollo Crews to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

A recap from RAW is shown of Roman Reigns defeating Bray Wyatt to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

A recap of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens fighting to a No Contest following an interference from WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announcing AJ Styles versus Kevin Owens versus Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship at Fastlane.

Kalisto and Ariya Daivari make their entrances.

Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari

They exchange wrist-locks before exchanging headlocks as well. Daivari hits a shoulder block on Kalisto. Kalisto kicks Daivari in the face. Kalisto hits a Twisting Arm-drag on Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Kalisto hits a Suicide Dive on Daivari. Kalisto rolls Daivari back into the ring. Daivari clotheslines Kalisto. Kalisto rolls out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Daivari strikes Kalisto several times as we return from the commercial break. Daivari locks in a headlock on Kalisto. Kalisto hits a jawbreaker on Daivari. Kalisto pins Daivari for a two count. Daivari hits a Spine-buster on Kalisto. Daivari pins Kalisto for a two count. Daivari slams Kalisto to the mat. Kalisto hits a Spingboard Back Elbow on Daivari. Kalisto hits a hurricanruna on Daivari. Kalisto pins Daivari for a two count. Daivari superkicks Kalisto. Daivari hits a Frog Splash on Kalisto. Daivari pins Kalisto for a two count. Kalisto rolls Daivari up for a two count. Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol on Daivari. Kalisto pins Daivari for the win.

Winner: Kalisto

A recap is shown of Elias defeating John Cena and Braun Strowman on RAW to enter the Elimination Chamber last.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Braun Strowman delivering powerslams to John Cena and Elias.